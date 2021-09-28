Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,594,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Netflix worth $1,370,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after buying an additional 407,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $590.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,694. The stock has a market cap of $261.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.