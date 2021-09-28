Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.20 Billion Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,204,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $200.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

