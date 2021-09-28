Legal & General Group Plc Buys 93,666 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,902,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $932,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit stock traded down $17.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.52. 21,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,392. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

