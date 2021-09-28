Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,797 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of 3M worth $800,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in 3M by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in 3M by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.67. 24,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,692. The company has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.47. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

