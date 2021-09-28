Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 5.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,404,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $14.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $601.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $328.56 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

