Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.00 and last traded at C$37.02. 95,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 339,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.33.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.