La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Up to $33.48

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $34.89. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 5,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.