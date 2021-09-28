Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

