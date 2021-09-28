Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $225.68 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

