Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

