Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.