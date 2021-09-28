Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

