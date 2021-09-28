Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,700 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $509.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $269.29 and a one year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

