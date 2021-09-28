Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 72.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 268,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 296,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 268,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

