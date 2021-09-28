Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NLY stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

