Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,786,000 after acquiring an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.92 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

