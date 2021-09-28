Korea Investment CORP Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.5% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

NYSE GWW opened at $408.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.