Korea Investment CORP Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after purchasing an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after buying an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

CGNX stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.