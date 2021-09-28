Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 745 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in KB Home by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $1,226,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 21.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,142 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 41.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $680,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

KB Home stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

