Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,958 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $157,192,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after acquiring an additional 989,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

