Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $229.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

