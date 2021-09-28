Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.96 million, a PE ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

