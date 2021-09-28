Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Repay worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repay by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after buying an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.