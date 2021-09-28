Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

