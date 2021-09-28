Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,910,757.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,900 shares of company stock valued at $312,908.

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.48. 53,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,069. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

