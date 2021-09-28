Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Klabin has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

