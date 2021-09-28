Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 207.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

KRG opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

