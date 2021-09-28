Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Head-To-Head Review

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kiromic BioPharma and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 242.81%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Cardiff Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 789.97 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.84

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.