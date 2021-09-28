King Wealth Invests $542,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.