King Wealth Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

King Wealth raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.27.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

