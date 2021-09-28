King Wealth Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

King Wealth lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,668 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.