King Wealth Acquires 337 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $457.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

