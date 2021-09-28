Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $136,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $158,654,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $118.51. 94,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,050. The firm has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.