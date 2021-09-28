Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,744 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $110,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $12,767,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture stock traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.45. 44,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,009. The company has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.92. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

