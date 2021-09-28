Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 780,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $307,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $7.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

