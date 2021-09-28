Keybank National Association OH Has $94.18 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $94,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,392,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,246,000 after purchasing an additional 352,658 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 384,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,309. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.