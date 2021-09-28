Keybank National Association OH Has $62.49 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $62,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $40.91 on Tuesday, reaching $2,435.61. 6,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 244.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,250.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,290.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

