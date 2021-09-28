Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $4.19 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $807.53 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 211.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $835.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $774.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

