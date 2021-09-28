Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 65,302 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

