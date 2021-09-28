Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.17 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,367 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

