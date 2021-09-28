Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 23,205 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $155.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.