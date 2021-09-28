Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 85.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

