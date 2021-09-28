Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 13,755 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,389,000 after buying an additional 143,247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

DG opened at $216.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.58. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

