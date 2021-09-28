KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 2,495.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

