KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 64,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,014,527. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

