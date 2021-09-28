KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Buy at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.99.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

