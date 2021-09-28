Kainos Group plc (KNOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,904.30 ($24.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,857.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,608.55. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20).

In other news, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78). Also, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total value of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Insiders have sold 282,300 shares of company stock valued at $518,304,000 in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

