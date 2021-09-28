Kadena (KDA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.76 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $218.23 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00099448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00134671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.66 or 1.00245910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.45 or 0.06811161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.68 or 0.00766316 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,338,104 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

