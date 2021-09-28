JustInvest LLC Invests $206,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

