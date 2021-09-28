JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $226.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.16 and its 200 day moving average is $220.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $768,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,085,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,127,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

